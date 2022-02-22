Telugu 'Indian Idol' First Episode Promo Out: Thaman, Nithya & Karthik Join Show As Judges

There have been numerous shows that attained popularity abroad, was adapted into Hindi, and then remade into the regional languages. After Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Big Brother, the latest to follow this trend was American Idol. The Hindi version of the show, Indian Idol has been one of the most popular music-based reality shows over the years, and after the Marathi adaptation, is all set to come in Telugu.

The show is all set to release this weekend. Ahead of the premiere, the makers have released a promo that is raising excitement among the audience.

Telugu Indian Idol promo out

The Telugu Indian Idol will be judged by Nithya Menen, who has worked across South film industries as well as Bollywood, Thaman S, one of the top music composers in South film industries, and Karthik, who has been a singer in the South industries for the past two decades.

The promo of the show featured familiar visuals of contestants lining up in big numbers, having their chest number stuck on their dress.

Singer Sreerama Chandra, who had won the fifth season of the original Indian Idol, is the host of this show. He shared that there was only one chance for the contestants to make an impact in front of the 'three fantastic judges.' The trio then arrived in style in a jeep, as Thaman S says, "I'm looking for a power-packed performance."

The visuals of some of the performances leaving the judges impressed are then shown. Nithya Menon seemed to have a fan following, as one of the contestants wanted to dance with her. Another wrote a handwritten letter for her, leaving her blushing.

One contestant brought a sketch of Karthik, and her gesture impressed the Behene De artist so much that he gave her a hug.

Thaman S even trolled Sreerama Chandra for his outfit which had holes in its design.

Apart from the music, fun-filled moments, there were tears too as a woman shared opened up on her struggles.

There were numerous other highlights, which included one coming in an Allu Arjun mask, after which the Mission Mangal star recited the viral 'flower' dialogue from the recent blockbuster.

One showcased his dance, making Thaman S ask if he had come on the right platform. Since he danced on RRR song, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo artist asked the full form of the film, but the youngster could not answer

Telugu Indian Idol timings

Telugu Indian Idol will stream on Aha platform on Fridays and Saturdays at 9 PM.