Terence Lewis Addresses Nora Fatehi's 'morphed' Video Row; Says 'Didn't Bother Much'

Recently, Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis spoke about the viral controversial clip from Nora Fatehi's recent appearance in an episode of his show, India’s Best Dancer. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Terence Lewis admitted that he was not bothered much when he first saw the video, as he explained that the use of visual effects was very clear in the clip. More so, Terence Lewis mentioned that the video was a result of a ‘naughty memer's work’ and added that the clip would tickle only a 17-year-old.

Also Read | India’s Coronavirus Fight People Driven; Gets Great Strength From COVID Warriors: PM Modi

I have high respects for Nora: Terence Lewis

Adding to the same, Terence Lewis confessed that throughout his life, he has got enough love and attention from the opposite sex to not feel 'deprived'. More so, the choreographer mentioned that he holds ‘highest respects’ for Nora Fatehi. Speaking about the backlash he received, Terence Lewis mentioned that he came across many hate comments and was trolled, however, he added, that his fans supported him. Nora Fatehi appeared on the show when she temporarily replaced actor Malaika Arora as a judge.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Describes Trump Administration's Handling Of COVID-19 As 'greatest Failure'

The clip features Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis getting on the stage to perform a ‘pranam’ to a contestant. However, while going at it, Terence Lewis ‘accidentally’ slaps Fatehi’s back, as he takes his hands out. Take a look at the video here:

I support MR Terence Lewis. His actions were unintentional https://t.co/RMjyOALsBj — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 8, 2020

Also Read | India’s Coronavirus Fight People Driven; Gets Great Strength From COVID Warriors: PM Modi

Nora & Terence on the professional front

In his career, Terence Lewis has worked for many blockbuster films like Lagaan, Jhankaar Beats and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Lewis has also acted in many films and TV series like Gold, Alcatraz and Falling Skies. Terence has also worked in many reality shows as a judge.

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated biographical film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a story about 300 Gujarati women who helped the Indian Airforce during Bangladesh and Pakistan War. The actor was last seen in Street Dance 3D. The film reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores. The movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles.

Also Read | Kamala Harris Describes Trump Administration's Handling Of COVID-19 As 'greatest Failure

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.