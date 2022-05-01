'That '70s Show's Cast Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis & More To Guest Star In 'That '90s Show'

While That '70s Show's fans were already thrilled to hear about the popular sitcom's spin-off That '90s Show, Netflix now has even better news. The OTT giant recently confirmed that almost the entire cast of the popular show will guest star in the upcoming spin-off. The streaming platform also gave a glimpse of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp's iconic characters from the new sitcom.

As per a recent report by People, Netflix has confirmed the return of That '70s Show's original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama as guest stars in the upcoming sitcom. Danny Masterson, who portrayed Hyde, is expected to be absent in the spin-off as he is currently waiting for the trial for three counts of rape, who which he has pleaded not guilty. Taking to their social media handle, Netflix also shared a sneak peek into That '90s Show, featuring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp's iconic characters Red and Kitty Forman. In the picture, the two stars could be seen sitting in Forman's kitchen. The caption read, "Same Red and Kitty. Different decade. Here's your sneak peek at That '90s Show!" The show's fans were thrilled to see the first look as they shared their excitement in the comment section.

Same Red and Kitty. Different decade. Here's your sneak peek at That '90s Show! pic.twitter.com/6B6TWfoPal — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 30, 2022

That '70s Show cast on the show's spinoff

Kurtwood Smith, who will reprise his role as Red Forman in the upcoming show, also celebrated the news by resharing the first look on his Twitter handle. On the other hand, Topher Grace also took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of him sporting the show's fictional school Point Place Vikings' t-shirt. The t-shirt read, "Point Place Vikings Class of '77." Sharing the photo, Grace wrote, "Yup, still fits."

More about That '90s Show

That '90s Show is the official spin-off of the popular sitcom That '70s Show. The new sitcom will star Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Callie Haverda, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos and Reyn Doi along with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. As per People, the show's official plot description reads, "Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Image: Instagram/@70sshowdaily