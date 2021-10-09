'That ’70s Show’ Spinoff Announced By Netflix, To Be Named As 'That '90s Show'

As That ‘70s Show became a popular American television period sitcom in no time, Netflix recently announced a spin-off series of the show named, That ‘90s Show, with two of its vital cast members returning to the show.

That ‘70s Show began airing on TV in 1998 and went on till 2006 showcasing eight seasons. The show became a huge hit among the fans globally and it was even remade by the ITV network in the United Kingdom as Days Like These.

Netflix orders That '70s Show spinoff series That ‘90s Show,

According to the reports by Variety, Netflix has recently ordered a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom, That ’70s Show, which will be named as That ‘90s Show. The OTT has ordered 10 episodes of the series and it will be featuring two of the popular cast members from the show namely Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who essayed the role of Red and Kitty Forman in the original series. The That ‘90s Show is set to be a multi-cam sitcom like the original series. The plot of the show will be set in 1995 during which Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, will be visiting her grandparents for the summer. The story will further follow their life about how Leia bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids while under the strict scrutiny of Red and Kitty.

The original series, That ‘70s Show, was created by Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and they will be reprising their roles in the spin-off as well. They will also be taking their daughter Lindsey Turner on board as writers and executive producers. That 70’s Show alum Gregg Mettler will be writing while serving as the showrunner and the executive producer. Even Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be a part of executive producers with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were a part of the original series.

Apart from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, other popular cast members who were a part of the original series included actors namely Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde, Josh Meyers as Randy Pearson, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, Tommy Chong as Leo, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez and others.

Image: A Still From 'That '70s Show'