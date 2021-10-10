'The Big Picture': Ranveer Singh Takes His First Female Contestant On A 'Chai Date'; WATCH

Actor Ranveer Singh has entered the television space with his new game show titled The Big Picture to not only play a unique game of quiz with the contestants but also flaunt his spontaneous entertainment factor. The promo of the show was dropped and the fans cannot contain their anticipation as the video is making rounds on the internet. One such video is the actor fulfilling his first female contestant's wish to go on a 'Chai date' with him. Watch the video here.

Ranveer Singh takes contestant on a Chai Date

Soon to premiere on Colors TV, the official Instagram handle of the channel dropped the promo video ahead of the episode release giving a glimpse into the fun show titled The Big Picture hosted by Ranveer Singh. In the video, the first female contestant of the show is seen telling Ranveer that she has always dreamt of going on a tea date with him after which the 36-year-old enthusiastically set up a Chai date on his show itself.

He called for a tea maker who served them tea. Ranveer and the contestant clinked their glasses and enjoyed their brief 'Chai date' on the game show. Colors TV shared the video with the caption, ''The Big Picture ke manch par Ranveer ke saath humari peheli contestant ne kiya apna "chai" date ka sapna poora ☕ 💖'' Netizens in the comment section appreciated Ranveer's willingness to fulfil his fan's wish as they expressed their anticipation for the show after enjoying the small segment.

More on Ranveer Singh in 'Big Picture'

Marking the debut of the actor with Colors TV, he will be hosting a visual-based quiz show set to be released on October 16. Contestants' knowledge and their visual memory will be put to test in the bid to win a hefty cash prize. To wish him luck for the new venture, his wife actor Deepika Padukone penned a note for him writing, ''You Got This! All the best my little one…I love you!”

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the sports biographical drama together titled 83 opposite Deepika Padukone. Ranveer is also busy filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to start shooting for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with her. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sooryavanshi and the Anniyan remake in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv