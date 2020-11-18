The Grand Tour's Madagascar Special 'A Massive Hunt' Releasing December 18; Trailer Out

The long wait of the petrolhead community has come to an end. The trailer and release date for what is likely to be Season 4 Episode 2 of Amazon's The Grand Tour are now out!

As has been known for many months now, the special (for they only deal in specials now) is set in the island nation of Madagascar and is billed as 'A Massive Hunt'.

What is The Grand Tour's Madagascar special about and which cars do they use?

The trailer sees Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hunt for what they say is 'pirate treasure' in perhaps the most heterogeneous mix of cars they've ever used on one of these (even accounting for the 'Feed The World' special where Hammond rode an India-made TVS motorbike.) The cars include a Bentley Continental GT for Jeremy Clarkson, a Caterham for James May, and a Ford Focus RS for Richard Hammond.

What's more, as is the norm, their rides don't stay the same across the entirety of the episode. In fact, at least one of the presenters appears to ditch wheels in favour of tank tracks to deal with the Madagascar terrain.

Watch the full trailer of The Grand Tour's Madagascar special 'A Massive Hunt' here:

When is The Grand Tour's Madagascar special's release date?

Madagascar special 'A Massive Hunt', which is only the second to release in the 'specials-only' era of the hit show which was once known as Top Gear on the BBC, will come out on December 18, 2020. The previous special - 'Seamen' in Cambodia - had released on December 13, 2019.

