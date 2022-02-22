The Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently gearing up for the release of their brand new show titled The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on Hulu on 14 April 2022. According to a report by People, the official trailer of the show aired on the latest episode of The Bachelor and saw some key moments take place in the family's life.

The clip that later surfaced online also saw the family reacting to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's dreamy engagement. The short glimpse of the trailer of The Kardashians that surfaced online and featured Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and others.

'This makes me so happy'

The clip began with Kim saying, "Can you believe this is day one?" and went on to show several glimpses of the sisters. Fans also got a chance to see the family celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement that took the internet by storm in 2021.

Kris is seen in tears as she says, "This makes me so happy" and Kim hilariously responds, "She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times." The clip also sees her in her bright pink Saturday Night Live outfit, hinting that the new show will include how she prepared for her debut on the sketch-comedy show.

Watch The Kardashians trailer here:

Fans took to the comments section of the post that surfaced online and wondered if the new show would feature Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, with whom she shared three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope. The show will continue from where the popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians left off and will see Kim following her dreams of becoming an attorney.

Kim has recently been making headlines in the context of her ex Kanye West, with whom she shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and is now rumoured to be in a relationship with the SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians will give fans a glimpse into the life that the Kardashian-Jenner clan leads and will follow their day-to-day activities. The show is set to premiere on April 14 on Hulu and will also be available on Disney+ globally and on Star + in Latin America.

(Image: @kourtneykardash/@kuwtk/Instagram)