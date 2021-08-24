The Morning Show Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's Characters 'at Odds' Again

The tailer of The Morning Show Episode 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been released. The new trailer gives some significant insight into what the next season will be like, and it doesn't look like things have gotten much better since the tragic season 1 finale. The Morning Show Seson 2 is set to release on September 17 on Apple TV+.

'The Morning Show' new trailer released

Season 1 of The Morning Show ended with some tragic events and an explosive final scene with Jennifer Aniston's Alex and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley, exposing the network's sexual misconduct on their air and then being cut-off half way. The next season it seems, will deal with some new aspects like the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, a bombshell exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism among its ranks.

The trailer for season 2 opens with The Morning Show facing new problems, nine months after the events of season 1. It seems that the risk the two ladies took to expose the fictional UBA network, did not prove to do much damage. A previous trailer for the show revealed that Alex aka Jen Aniston had quit the show after everything.

The Morning Show's new trailer now sheds light on the struggle to bring her back into the fold. The trailer also ends with the with another classic monologue by Crudup where he says: "This is a battle for the soul of the universe."

'The Morning Show' season 2 cast and more

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the returning cast includes Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Desean Terry, Karen Pittman, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. The season 2 cast of The Morning Show is joined by:

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor

Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team

Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star

Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board

Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer

Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker.

The Morning Show has been developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as an executive producer along with Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The Morning Show returns on September 17 with 10 episodes and a weekly episode every Friday on Apple TV+.

IMAGE: THE MORNING SHOW INSTA