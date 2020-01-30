'The Simpsons' Has Been On For So Long That Bart Should Now Be Homer's Age

One of the incredible things about The Simpsons is the characters never age. So, many years have passed by but they remain essentially as they were when the show premiered in 1989. The show premiered in 1989, with Bart aged 9 and Homer aged 39. Simpsons producer and writer Al Jean wrote on Twitter that it has been on air for more than 30 years and Homer is still 39.

When the show premiered for the first time, Bart was supposedly born in 1980 which means Bart is technically the age of Homer when the show was premiered.

Netizens do the calculations

.@TheSimpsons If Homer is 39 he was born in 1980 which is when we said Bart was born. — Al Jean (@AlJean) January 28, 2020

When @TheSimpsons started on Fox , I was the same age as Bart. I turned 39 a month and a half ago, so I’m Homers age. @AlJean @MikeReissWriter my fingers are crossed that the show lasts long enough for me to say that I’ll be the same age as Grandpa — rachel antolovic (@RachelAntolovic) January 28, 2020

If we go by the 1993 episode the front Homer graduated in 1974, making him 18 than so born in 1956? So older than the crew from that 70s show. So he'd be 64 now if we followed through real time, Marge was pregnant with Bart in 1980 so he's either 39 or 40 this year. — Warren Ferguson (@warrenfer1) January 29, 2020

I'm 43 this month. The Tracy Ullman show began showing The Simpsons as shorts on April 19th, 1987. I was 10 and in 4th grade, as was (and still is) Bart Simpson. Bart turns 43 this year. If Homer was 39 on Apr 19, '87 then Homer is currently 72 years old. — John Sorkin (@JohnSorkin) January 28, 2020

Al Jean denied end of show

Al Jean, the showrunner of long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons, has denied that the show is coming to an end. His response came after Danny Elfman, the composer behind the show's iconic opening theme, said he has heard rumours that the show could be "in its last year". Jean, however, said the show will continue to live on, post its season 32, which will come out next year.

