'The Simpsons' Has Been On For So Long That Bart Should Now Be Homer's Age

Television News

The incredible things about The Simpsons is the characters never age. So many years have passed by but they remain same when the show premiered in 1989.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Simpsons

One of the incredible things about The Simpsons is the characters never age. So, many years have passed by but they remain essentially as they were when the show premiered in 1989. The show premiered in 1989, with Bart aged 9 and Homer aged 39. Simpsons producer and writer Al Jean wrote on Twitter that it has been on air for more than 30 years and Homer is still 39. 
When the show premiered for the first time, Bart was supposedly born in 1980 which means Bart is technically the age of Homer when the show was premiered. 

Netizens do the calculations

Al Jean denied end of show

Al Jean, the showrunner of long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons, has denied that the show is coming to an end. His response came after Danny Elfman, the composer behind the show's iconic opening theme, said he has heard rumours that the show could be "in its last year". Jean, however, said the show will continue to live on, post its season 32, which will come out next year.  

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA