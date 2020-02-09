'The Simpsons' Cops Are Quite Unusual, Here Are Things You Did Not Know About Them

In the world of The Simpsons, there are quite a few areas of specific inefficiency. Among many, is the police department. As the show has been running for a long time, there have been many things that were revealed about them.

Eddie and Lou do not have last names

Eddie and Lou have appeared on the show for around 30 years but neither character has ever been given second names. In the season 13 episode ‘The Frying Game’, Lou reveals that like Cher (and Beyoncé, Pele, and Liberace) both of the supporting officers have mononymous names. They were actually never given a surname.

Corrupt Chief Wiggum

Being the head of the entire Springfield police department, it would be hard to know how many bribes Chief Wiggum has taken. The bottom of his badge specifically states: ‘cash bribes only’. He has also refused to accept stolen wedding presents as a bribe from Bart.

His corruption can also be seen as he often turns a blind eye to Mayor Quimby’s disregard for the law, and half of the time does not even respond to real crimes taking place in Springfield.

Lou was once Yellow

The first episode portraying Lou as black was Bart Vs Thanksgiving. Before that, the Caucasian version of him had appeared in Krusty Gets Busted and There’s No Disgrace Like Home. Lou returns very briefly and accidentally, back to his yellow skin colour after many years in ‘Sweet and Sour Marger’ episode.

Competition

The trio of Lenny, Carl, and Homer gave the Springfield police department a serious competition. Mayor Quimby even shut down the police department, due to their corruption and inability to perform and handed the job to Homer and team. However, Wiggum resumed his duty after unfortunate events with Homer.

Brenda the Robot

The Springfield police department has a robot called Brenda at their disposal, revealed in ‘Brawl In The Family’ episode. She is dressed in a police uniform and sits on a creepy metal tank. Chief Wiggum switched her off, as she wanted to take over his case, and she has not appeared after that.

