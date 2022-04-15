Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has offered Warrior Squad from India's Got Talent season 9 his own studio, Fly Zone, where they can train for their stunts. The Baaghi actor was on the set of India’s Got Talent to promote his upcoming film Heropanti 2. He was also joined by his co-stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As per report in Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff was so taken aback by their performance that he decided to give them not only his studio for training but also his personal trainers who would train the Warrior Squads. Expressing his gratitude to the 32-years-old actor, Warrior Squad commander Rahul said that thank you is a very small word, and what he has done for them is really big.

Warrior Squad’s gratitude to Tiger Shroff

Further telling their struggle story on the show, he talked about how they didn't have any stunt trainers with them and had to rely only on YouTube tutorials to do their stunts. Rahul expressed his gratitude to Tiger by saying that it is because of him that his team now has trained trainers who can assist them with stunts in Tiger Shroff's studio and that everything will help them achieve success on international shows such as America's Got Talent.

Tiger, in turn, expressed his gratitude by saying that he is grateful because the team of Warriors Squads is going to represent India. He also added that they have already demonstrated what true Heropanti is! He also declared them the winner and that they will surely win and return home with the trophy. `

India's Got Talent 9 is the ninth season of India's Got Talent, an Indian reality television show. It premiered on Sony TV on January 15, 2022. Kirron Kher is judging the show along with Manoj Muntashir, Badshah, and others. Actor Arjun Bijlani is a host for this season. Unlike prior seasons, the show's format had changed a bit due to the pandemic. The 'Producer's Auditions' were cancelled this year, and instead, 'Online Auditions' were held via the Sony LIV app. A contestant who was chosen through online auditions performs in front of the judges. The Show's Grand Finale will air on Sony Entertainment Television on April 17.