Times When Hina Khan Pulled Off Solid Colour Outfits & Gave Us Fashion Inspiration

Hina Khan is a popular television and film actor. She is very popular for playing the role of Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Besides, movies and television, she is popular for her unique fashion sense. The actor always dresses to impress and she does it effortlessly. Let's take a look at Hina Khan's photos in solid colours.

In this look, the actor is rocking solid orange. Hina Khan has always given some major style goals to her fans. Check out more photos from Hina Khan's Instagram below.

In this look, the actor is rocking a vibrant pink colour. The candy colour gets her on top of her style game along with the heels she is wearing. Check out some more photos.

Hina Khan along with Kushal Tandon will together be seen in the upcoming web film titled Unlock: The Haunted App. The ZEE5 tech horror film also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal. Hina Khan was last seen in Hacked.

