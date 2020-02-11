From Purple To Hot Red, When Hina Khan Rocked Bold Lip Colours

After her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now dipped her toes in Bollywood with her first film Hacked. The movie hit the screens on Friday and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Hina Khan is also an all-time active member of social media. Khan has never failed to experiment with new lip colours and styles. A look at all the times she wore bold lip shades like a boss.

Hina Khan surely loves bold lip colours and here's the proof

Here, Hina Khan is seen wearing a romantic lip colour with bright accessories. Her outfit is all white that accentuates the makeup hues. Not to miss her quirky footwear that looks classy.

Hina Khan's photos in no time storm the internet. Here, the actor is seen wearing a maroon lip colour with a white casual outfit. Her chic hairstyle adds more glamour to her look. Do not miss the dainty earrings that make her look perfect.

Hina Khan, while shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay wore a blood-red colour lip shade that caught all eyeballs. The video shows Hina dressed up like a doll, with a chunk of accessories and elongated wing liner. Her nose ring gives her that perfect 'Komo swag'.

Hina Khan's Instagram is a paradise for those who admire her style game. Here, the Hacked star has worn the darkest shade of red lipstick with a sequinned dress. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star's steely earrings and sleek hairstyle make her look like a diva. Her nail paint and lip shade both go twinning for her shoot.

Hina Khan's photos wearing a purple shade set the internet ablaze. Hina sportingly carried a purple lip colour for one of her shoots. Check out her messy hairdo and stunning attire.

