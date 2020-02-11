The Debate
The Debate
From Purple To Hot Red, When Hina Khan Rocked Bold Lip Colours

Bollywood News

Hina Khan's first film in Bollywood 'Hacked' is striking the right chord with the audience. Known for her on-point makeup game, take a look at her lip shades.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

After her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now dipped her toes in Bollywood with her first film Hacked. The movie hit the screens on Friday and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Hina Khan is also an all-time active member of social media. Khan has never failed to experiment with new lip colours and styles. A look at all the times she wore bold lip shades like a boss. 

Hina Khan surely loves bold lip colours and here's the proof 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Here, Hina Khan is seen wearing a romantic lip colour with bright accessories. Her outfit is all white that accentuates the makeup hues. Not to miss her quirky footwear that looks classy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's photos in no time storm the internet. Here, the actor is seen wearing a maroon lip colour with a white casual outfit. Her chic hairstyle adds more glamour to her look. Do not miss the dainty earrings that make her look perfect. 

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Mouni Roy prove pink is a happy colour, see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan, while shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay wore a blood-red colour lip shade that caught all eyeballs. The video shows Hina dressed up like a doll, with a chunk of accessories and elongated wing liner. Her nose ring gives her that perfect 'Komo swag'. 

Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Winget's golden outfits that you will want to steal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's Instagram is a paradise for those who admire her style game. Here, the Hacked star has worn the darkest shade of red lipstick with a sequinned dress. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star's steely earrings and sleek hairstyle make her look like a diva. Her nail paint and lip shade both go twinning for her shoot. 

When Hina Khan's bold eye makeup set hearts racing, see pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina Khan's photos wearing a purple shade set the internet ablaze. Hina sportingly carried a purple lip colour for one of her shoots.  Check out her messy hairdo and stunning attire. 

Everytime Hina Khan's quirky sunglasses complemented her outfit, see pictures

Image Source: Hina Khan Instagram

 

 

Published:
