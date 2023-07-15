Tina Datta Shares Health Update As She Gets Discharged From Hospital

Tina Datta recently experienced a decline in her health while shooting for her show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. As a result, she was immediately admitted to a hospital for treatment and was kept under observation for a couple of days. Now, the actress shared an important update about her health.

3 things you need to know

Tina Datta is currently essaying the role of Surilli in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

In the show, she is seen alongside Jay Bhanushali.

The actress was hospitalised a few days ago after her health deteriorated.

Tina Datta says 'Dil se Shukriya' after getting discharged

Tina Datta took to social media and shared a heartfelt note. In the note, she expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received during this challenging time. The actress shared that she has been discharged from the hospital. She mentioned about the tough days she went through and credited the love and prayers from her supporters for helping her get through it.

Tina, who affectionately refers to her fans as "Tribe Tina" thanked them. "The past few days have been tough. Ought to my health, I was hospitalised. But amidst all these upheavals, I count my blessings for all the love you guys have poured on me," she said.

(Tina Datta pens note for Tribe Tina on social media | Image: Tina Datta/Instagram)

She added, "To everyone who was worried about my health, sent prayers, and checked on me. Tribe Tina, I will be forever grateful!". She assured her fans and followers that she is doing better than before and expressed heartfelt appreciation, signing off with "Dil se shukriyaa! Love, Tinzi."

Tina Datta's journey in the entertainment world

Tina Datta rose to fame with her role as Ichcha in the show Uttaran. She subsequently found success in various reality shows and films including Naxalbari alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, the fictional show Daayan in 2018, and her participation in a stunt-based reality show. Tina also appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Currently, she is portraying the role of Surilli in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum alongside Jay Bhanushali.