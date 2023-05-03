Tina Datta Claps Back At 'lovely' Trolls, Says 'negativity Cannot Overpower My Zeal'

Television star Tina Datta recently took to social media and addressed those who have been trolling her. She said in an open letter posted on Instagram that the more the trolls will try to bring her down, the more she will retaliate by rising against them. She also posted a series of her own pictures with the post.

Tina Datta began the post with the caption saying, “Dear Trollers, in a world where you may believe in throwing hatred and negativity, let me tell you the more you try to pull me down, the greater my zeal to rise higher.” She said that the trolls talk only because she is doing ‘something right,’ thereby giving them a talking point. Tina ironically addressed them as “lovely trolls,” adding that whatever they say is not a reflection on her, but of themselves. She concluded by saying that she “won’t change because a little bit of negativity cannot overpower (her) zeal and positivity.” Check out her post below.

Tina Datta's career

Tina Datta began her career as a child artist. Her first break was in the Bengali film Pita Maata Santan. She made inroads into the Bengali film industry after starring in films such as Dus Number Bari and Sagarkanya. She also appeared alongside Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Chokher Bali.

After starring in the Bollywood film Parineeta alongside Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, she starred in the TV show Uttaran, which was aired from 2009 to 2015. Following the successful run of the show, she was cast as Dhamini in Karmaphal Daata Shani in 2017. She made her web series debut with the crime thriller Naxalbari. Her most recent role is in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she stars alongside Jay Bhanushali. The show is currently on air.