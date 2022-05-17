'TMKOC' Actor Shailesh Lodha Aka Taarak Mehta Decides To Quit Show After 14 Years: Report

In a shocking revelation for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, the show's eponymous character Shailesh Lodha has decided to quit. According to Indian Express reports, sources confirmed that the poet-turned actor has requested an exit and has also stopped coming for shoots. Lodha feels his 'character has been lost among the ensemble' and there's not much for him to do on the show.

The source also added that since the pandemic has come to a halt right now, his 'Kavi Sammelans' have also resumed and are keeping him occupied. Asit Kumarr Modi's Neela Telefilms has had a number of meeting with Shailesh to convince him, hoping that the matter will end on a happy note.

The source mentioned that the contracts of the actors are watertight and leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a very difficult thing.

"Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show. Everyone is hopeful that the matter will end on a happy note."

Meanwhile, TMKOC's most loved character Dayaben, Disha Vakani, also left the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. She's yet to return from her break and makers haven't cast anyone else in her place. Talking about Disha's absence from the show last year, Asit Kumarr Modi told Indian Express, "As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will." He further thanked the audience for showering love despite her absence, stating its quite a 'boost' for the makers.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMSHAILESHLODHA/ TWITTER/ @TMKOC_NTF)