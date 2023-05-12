TMKOC Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Warns Asit Modi, Show Makers: Chuppi Ko Meri...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment. Jennifer shared a video on social media in which she said that her silence should not be considered a sign of weakness. She added that the truth will come out soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer said, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyuki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske Ghar mein koi farq nahi na tujh mein na mujh mein," which roughly translates to, "Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal infront of him." Sharing the video, the actress who played the role of Mrs Sodhi in the long-running comedy show, said, "Truth will come out... Justice will prevail. #jennifermistrybansiwal #jmb #truth #justice #victory #truthwillcomeout #justicewillprevail." Take a look at the video below.

What happened between Jennifer Mistry and Asit Kumarr Modi?

On Thursday, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a police complaint against producer Asit Kumarr Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj accusing them of sexual harassment at the workplace. According to PTI, the actress sent a formal letter to the concerned authorities, including the National Commission for Women and Mumbai Police on April 8, alleging "sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman" on the set.

Jennifer said, "He (Asit) would pass uncharitable comments but I ignored them. In March 2019, in Singapore, he said many things like, Come to my room, let's have whisky She also alleged that both Ramani and Bajaj misbehaved with her on the set of the show on March 7. However, all three have denied the allegations.

According to ANI, Jennifer filed a written complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi and accused him of sexual harassment. However, an FIR has not been filed yet but the police have started an inquiry into the matter. A tweet from ANI read, "Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded: Mumbai Police."