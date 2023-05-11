TMKOC Makers Dismiss Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's Allegations; Asit Modi Issues Warning

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had recently accused the showrunners of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) of sexual assault. Now, one of the showrunners in question, Sohil Ramani, has opened up about the accusations. In a recent interview, he said that Jennifer Mistry’s claims are based on lies and fabrications.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Sohil Ramani shot back at the claims made by Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He disputed Jennifer’s initial claim of quitting the show in March by alleging that the production house had terminated her contract. He further alleged that after being fired from the show, she is “unable to find work,” and thus is blackmailing the showrunners.

“We have removed her from the show three months ago and now she is desperate. She is unable to find work, so she is just doing it to blackmail us. It is cheap for publicity,” said Ramani. He also stated that as far as her behaviour on the set is concerned, they have “a lot of evidence” against Mistry. He also said that they overlooked certain irksome behaviour by Jennifer on the set, such as “creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for the shoot, and creating misunderstandings”.

Asit Modi says TMKOC team will take legal action against Jennifer Mistry

Asit Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a statement to the outlet. He said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both”. He also affirmed the claim that ever since her alleged termination from the show, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is making ‘baseless allegations’.

Jennifer Mistry’s initial claims and Sohil’s reaction

While speaking with an entertainment portal, Jennifer Mistry alleged that the makers of TMKOC had sexually assaulted her. She also said that she was humiliated and insulted by the showrunners as well. In response to particular claims against himself, Sohil Ramani said that she is 'telling lies'.

Ramani, however, admitted to the fact that Jennifer Mistry’s dues are still not cleared by the production house for some of her work in TMKOC. He said that they were seeking an explanation from Mistry, as they had issued an email to her regarding the same. He added that because of her actions, the production house has suffered a massive loss.