Top Chuck Lorre Shows You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Chuck Lorre has emerged as one of the most successful television directors and producers. People often referred to him as the king of sitcoms because of his hilarious television shows. The 67-year-old producer has never failed to make anyone laugh with his extraordinarily hilarious creations. Surprisingly, in the 1980s, Lorre wrote songs before he started writing for sitcoms. Now his television shows have won numerous awards and are widely respected by other Hollywood producers as well. Let’s take a look at some of Chuck Lorre's shows that have been highly successful:

The Big Bang Theory

After twelve seasons, fans of this award-winning tv show are still missing it. The Big Bang Theory premiered on CBS in 2007. Chuck Lorre, along with Bill Prady, created the show which featured a group of nerdy scientists with surprisingly few social skills working at Cal Tech and hanging out in their apartments. The show became so popular for its characters, that a spin-off, Young Sheldon was created.

Two And A Half Men

This is among the most successful and beloved shows created by Chuck Lorre. It premiered in 2003 and aired for twelve seasons. The show starred Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper, a wild and successful Hollywood jingle writer. His brother Alan, played by Jon Cryer, moves in with Charlie because of Alan’s divorce. Alan’s son Jake, played by Angus T. Jones, also joins the brothers. When Sheen went to rehab, his character was killed and was replaced by Ashton Kutcher. Lorre also used his favourite Vanity Cards to express his issues with Charlie Sheen.

The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method, which aired on Netflix for only one season, has already won a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Comedy or Musical. As of now, the show has been renewed for another season. The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky who is an aging Hollywood acting coach, and Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander who is Sandy’s agent and friend.

