Trevor Noah Intentionally Hid His Desire To Exit The Daily Show Until Last Minute: Report

Noted comedian Trevor Noah enjoys a massive fan following worldwide for his satirical news program The Daily Show. As the artist recently announced his exit from the show, it left his fans his fans in shock. On the other hand, if the reports are to be believed, the comedian did not hint at quitting the show until the last minute. Here’s all you need to know.

According to the latest report by Puck, it was revealed that Trevor Noah did not hint at calling it quits at Comedy Central. The source close to the comedian told the outlet that Noah intentionally hid the information from nearly all the crew members including the producers of the show. It was also revealed that Trevor Noah went for lunch with MTV president Chris McCarthy the day before announcing his exit from The Daily Show.

The Daily Show crew had no idea about Trevor Noah’s exit announcement

Trevor Noah announced his exit from The Daily Show revealing that he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy. He posted a heartfelt video message of himself for all his fans in which he reflected on the years he gave to the show while adding how he wanted to explore stand-comedy. Moreover, Trevor Noah expressed his feelings about how hosting the show for seven years had been a challenging task for him.

Shortly after the comedian announced his exit, Comedy Central issued a statement in response thanking the host for their partnership for seven years. The statement read, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” it read. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Image: Instagram/@trevornoah