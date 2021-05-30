Trouble For Munmun Dutta Continues To Mount, Now FIR Registered In Mumbai

Trouble continued to mount for Munmun Dutta for using a casteist slur in a video earlier this month. Another First Information Report was lodged against the actor despite her issuing an apology. The latest case was registered in Mumbai.

FIR against Mummun Dutta for derogatory comment

In a video uploaded on her social media platform on May 9, where she was discussing about make-up, Munmun Dutta had used a derogatory word against a community.

The case was registered against Munmun Dutta on May 12 on the complaint from a community leader. "The case against Dutta was registered on May 26 based on a complaint lodged by Naresh Bohit (40), a community leader and a worker of a political party, at Goregaon police station on May 12," the police official said.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.

The official stated that the complaint was forwarded to Amboli police station, due to the proximity to her residence.

Cases were previously registered against Munmum Dutta in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Mummun Dutta's apology dated May 10 had read. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word,"

"Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologise to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same." her apology read.

(With PTI inputs)

