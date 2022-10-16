TV Actor Vaishali Takkar, Known For 'Sasural Simar Ka', Found Dead At Her Indore Home

TV actor Vaishali Takkar passed away on Saturday. The artiste was found dead at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She was 30.

According to several reports, the actor was allegedly found hanging at her residence, where she has been living since the last year. Soon after the actor was found dead, a case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station.

As per the details obtained by Republic Media Network, police have recovered an alleged suicide note from the spot. However, details about the note have not been revealed yet. The actor's mortal remains has been sent for a postmortem.

Vaishali Takkar returned to Indore from Mumbai last year and since then has been living at this home. It is also being reported that a love angle played a part in the incident.

In April 2021, the actor announced her engagement to Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal. During an interview with Telly Chakkar, Takker revealed her fiance is a dental surgeon from Kenya, whom she met through a matrimonial website.

More about Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar was largely known for playing the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She has played various other roles, including Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara and Ananya Mishra in Manmohini 2. The actor made her television debut with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen playing the role of Kanak Singh Thakur in Rakshabandhan.