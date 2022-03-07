TV Star Esha Kansara Engaged To Musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, Says 'We're Enthu Cutlet'

Wedding bells are all set to ring for Esha Kansara! The actor, known for her work in Gujarati cinema and TV shows, is all set to marry musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.

The couple got engaged recently and were super delighted to be entering the next stage of their relationship. The former even got emotional during the rituals. The duo posted dreamy pictures of the ceremony which were attended by their near and dear ones. Take a look at the pictures here -

'Maddam Sir' actor Esha Kansara gets engaged to musician Siddharth Amit Bhavsar

'Lool what we did' and the hashtag 'engaged' was how Esha announced to her Instagram followers about her engagement. The Duniyadari star donned a shimmering silver lehenga for her special day while her would-be husband was dressed in a white sherwani.

The moments of the ceremony included the duo going on their knees while exchanging rings, and sharing some fun-filled poses while their family showered flowers on them.

Among those to extend congratulatory messages were music composer Amit Trivedi, actor Vatsal Sheth, and actor Disha Parmar.

Right from being lost in each other's eyes, sharing laughs during their chat, or goofing around with each other, numerous heartwarming moments were captured in another highlights video. The venue was decked up beautifully for the occasion and one of the highlights was the pictures of the couple being a part of the decor. The song that played in the background was Mast Magan from 2 States, but the song was recreated by Siddharth.

The 29-year-old dropped an adorable picture of their families together and even admitted that she fell in love with his family before her feelings for Siddharth developed.

In another post, she also quipped that they were not 'married yet' and that they were one of the 'enthu cutlet' (over-excited) people who got engaged like a grand marriage ceremony. She shared that it was worth it since she got 'full feels' from her love of Indian cultures and traditions.

As per reports, the couple dated for some months after connecting on social media and then decided to tie the knot. They have not finalised a date for their marriage yet.

Esha Kansara-Siddharth Amit Bhavsar on the professional front

Esha came into the spotlight with her work on TV shows like Mukti Bandhan, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, My Name Ijj Lakhan and Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana. She had started her film career with the Gujarati film Duniyadari in 2017 and also acted in films like Mijaaj and Midnights with Menka.

Siddharth has composed singles like Insaaf starring Parth Samthaan, Darshan Raval's Main Kisi Aur Ka, and Ishq Tanha starring Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh in the last 1-2 years. He has also scored the music for films like Jai Mummy Di and Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019, apart from his work for Gujarati films.