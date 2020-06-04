From Malhar Thakar To Esha Kansara, Here Are Gujarati Actors Who Changed Their Looks

The lockdown has hit the entertainment industry hard. Celebs and fans have been engaging in various activities that they may have never done before. Be it cooking or pursuing hobbies, celebrities have been entertaining their followers by giving glimpses into their lockdown days through social media platforms. Meanwhile, many actors were seen transforming their looks at their own homes. Gujarati film industry actors are no different. Whiles some went on to trim their locks, some grew beards. From Malhar Thakar’s bearded look to Esha Kansara’s incredible new haircut, here are Gujarati actors who went through transformations during the lockdown.

Malhar Thakar

Love Ni Bhavai fame actor, Malhar Thakar has been very active during the lockdown. He is always interacting with his fans through live chat, sharing his poems, favourite music, and many more. However, while doing all this, the actor seems not to have had time to shave his beard. But with no salons open in the city, he decided to grow it instead, and his fans believe that the bearded look rather suits the Chello Divas actor.

Esha Kansara

Duniyadari fame actor Esha Kansara makes heads turn with her fashion choices and is loved by fans. During the phase of on-going lockdown, the actor has been taking up various activities to keep herself busy. However, one of her experiments of chopping her own locks got fans wondering if she will be able to do that. A few days ago, Esha shared a short clip where she explained her fans how she trimmed her own tresses.

Pratik Gandhi

Wrong Side Raju actor Pratik Gandhi has been keeping himself as well as his family fit with regular group workouts at home every day. The actor shared many transformation look videos on his Instagram handle. One of his recent videos gives inspiration to his fans, in which he is seen working out regularly. In the post, the actor mentioned that he had lost 10 kgs in 58 days. Apart from this body transformation, the actor is now sporting a clean-shaven look.

Netri Trivedi

Dhuandhaar actor Netri Trivedi also decided to give a new haircut to herself. The star who will next be seen in the Rehan Chaudhary directorial opposite Malhar Thakar has been locked inside her home for the last two months. When the actor posted videos and pictures of her before and after looks, her followers were pretty amazed by her looks. She went for a straight haircut and looked fab in her new hairstyle.

