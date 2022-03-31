Bepanaah actor Urfi Javed, who is known for her flamboyant fashion sense and a huge following on social media, recently hit back at designer Farah Ali Khan after the latter's comment on social media. Javed's response comes in a series of Instagram stories where she called out the designer for describing her fashion sense as 'distasteful' and claimed that Farah Ali Khan 'subtly Sl*t shamed' her.

Moreover, she also pointed out the hypocrisy in the popular designer's comments after the latter tried to expound a clarification on her previous remark. In response to the entire episode, the young actor shared a video on her Instagram to seemingly strike back at the people calling her fashion 'distasteful'.

Urfi Javed hits back at Farah Ali Khan

Taking to her Instagram story, the 24-year-old actor shared the comment made by designer Farah Ali Khan, sister of Sussane Khan, that read, ''Sorry to say but this young girl needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her.” The comment did not sit well with Javed who in return asked the 52-year-old to 'define tasteful dressing'.

The young actor further clarified that she is aware of how people react to her fashion sense stating that she is 'not living in a bubble' but rather does not care about their opinion. Javed elaborated her point by writing, ''You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it's tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that's tasteful!''

She continued, ''This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful Of course..'' Urfi Javed did not stop there as she went on to question if Farah Ali Khan would give the same advice to 'star kids' as they are known to be trolled for their style too.

Farah Ali Khan attempted to clarify her remarks as she presented the 'rule of fashion' and argued that sometimes the actor's choice of fashion makes her 'look tacky' which results in online trolling. She also elucidated that her remarks were out of her concern for the young actor and promised to refrain from commenting about the same in the future if it was 'taken badly'.

However, Urfi Javed was quick to reply to the comment by calling her out on the double standards of her 'rules' and claimed that the designer has 'Sl*t shamed her'. Javed also pointed out that Farah Khan Ali could have texted her personally if she truly wished for her well being.

In response to the same, the designer concluded her side of the argument by commenting, ''I shall keep my concern to myself and wish you all the best. I shall not take any of your comments personally.'' The Meri Durga actor responded to her comment by pointing out that Farah Khan Ali's comments could have potentially impacted her mental health. Javed concluded her message by writing, ''You're so entitled that you feel anything without a designer is 'distasteful'.

Image: Instagram/@urf7i/farahkhanali