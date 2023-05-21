Urvashi Dholakia Is 'extremely Proud' Of Her Sons As They Take Her To Thailand

Urvashi Dholakia recently praised her sons Kshitij and Sagar. Her boys took her on a trip to Thailand with their 'hard-earned' money. The actress who was overwhelmed by her kids' gesture penned a heartfelt note for them.

Urvashi took to social media and shared a series of photos from her trip. In the first photo, she can be seen posing with her sons. In the second image, she is seen posing with Kshitij. In the third photo, the actress is all smiles along with Sagar. The fourth photo featured Urvashi's look wherein she can be seen flaunting her henna-clad hands. She wore a white kaftan with floral detailing.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she penned, "It’s one thing to feel when u become a mother but it’s a whole different level of feeling when your sons are all grown up and they take you on a holiday with their hard-earned money. It has been a very long journey and a very fruitful one as today I stand extremely proud of both my children @kshitijdholakia & @sagardholakia who have worked hard and have proven that they truly are respectful & loving & caring boys. thank u, my babies. #godbless....#urvashidholakia #holiday #thailand #huahin #destination #wedding #love #life #is #beautiful #thank #you #god." Take a look at the post below:

Kshitij desires to be like his mother Urvashi Dholakia

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Urvashi Dholakia's eldest son Kshitij Dholakia said that he is inspired by his mother and wants to pursue a career in showbiz. He said that he aims to be like his mother and he dreams to achieve a similar body of work like his mom. He said, "My aim is to be an actor like my mother. She has been around for too long, and her body of work is something that I dream to achieve as well. I'm completely inspired by her."

On the work front, Urvashi rose to fame with her stint in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the role of an antagonist named Komolika. She is currently working in Naagin 6. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash and Sudha Chandran among others in prominent roles.