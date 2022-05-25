Last Updated:

'Nobody stepped near me' | Urvashi Dholakia Recalls Not Getting Offers After Playing Komolika In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Popular Indian Television face, Urvashi Dholakia, recently opened up about how she struggled to get a job after playing Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay.'

Written By
Swati Singh
urvashi dholakia

Image: @urvashidholakia/Instagram


Popular Indian Television face, Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for her role as Komolika in Kausautii Zindagi Kay, recently opened up about how she struggled to get a job after playing the negative role in Ekta Kapoor's show. The popular show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan (later replaced by Hiten Tejwani), Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia who portrayed Prerna Sharma, Anurag Basu, Rishabh Bajaj and Komolika Majumdar respectively.

Urvashi got married at the age of 16 and was separated from her husband at the age of 18 when she was pregnant. She gave birth to twin sons, namely, Kshitij and Sagar, and raised them single-handedly.

Urvashi Dholakia recalls not getting any offers after playing Komolika

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia got candid about how people reacted to Komolika, saying, "By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me)." She further added that after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she didn't get any offers from anyone and said, "They kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

Earlier, while speaking with the publication, Urvashi recalled when she didn't have Rs 3,000 in her wallet. The Naagin actor said that she had filmed one pilot episode to arrange the amount, stating that the makers had already told her that there will be just half the payment since it was the first episode. Recalling the incident, Urvashi said that she was in her late teens and it had only taught her not to be dependent. She added, "Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful."

READ | Urvashi Dholakia fumes at nuisance near home at 3 AM; calls it 'absolute torture'

Urvashi Dholakia on the professional front

On the work front, Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen playing a pivotal role in Naagin 6, also starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead. Urvashi is playing the character of a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. On bagging the role, Dholakia had said that she was excited to be back doing a fiction show after four years.

READ | Urvashi Dholakia talks on becoming a single mother 25 yrs ago: 'It was considered taboo'

Image: @urvashidholakia/Instagram

READ | 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik to Urvashi Dholakia, actors arrive at BB house
READ | Urvashi Dholakia on returning to TV through Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6': 'Will give my best'
READ | Urvashi Dholakia on bad phase of her life: 'Didn't have Rs 1,500 to pay for kids' school'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: urvashi dholakia, kasautii zindagii kay, Ekta Kapoor
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND