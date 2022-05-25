Popular Indian Television face, Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for her role as Komolika in Kausautii Zindagi Kay, recently opened up about how she struggled to get a job after playing the negative role in Ekta Kapoor's show. The popular show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan (later replaced by Hiten Tejwani), Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia who portrayed Prerna Sharma, Anurag Basu, Rishabh Bajaj and Komolika Majumdar respectively.

Urvashi got married at the age of 16 and was separated from her husband at the age of 18 when she was pregnant. She gave birth to twin sons, namely, Kshitij and Sagar, and raised them single-handedly.

Urvashi Dholakia recalls not getting any offers after playing Komolika

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia got candid about how people reacted to Komolika, saying, "By the time they started growing up, and I returned to work, I got such a character ki koi paas mein nahi bhatka tha (nobody dared to step near me)." She further added that after playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she didn't get any offers from anyone and said, "They kept relating me to that character but I was fine with it."

Earlier, while speaking with the publication, Urvashi recalled when she didn't have Rs 3,000 in her wallet. The Naagin actor said that she had filmed one pilot episode to arrange the amount, stating that the makers had already told her that there will be just half the payment since it was the first episode. Recalling the incident, Urvashi said that she was in her late teens and it had only taught her not to be dependent. She added, "Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful."

Urvashi Dholakia on the professional front

On the work front, Urvashi Dholakia is currently seen playing a pivotal role in Naagin 6, also starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead. Urvashi is playing the character of a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. On bagging the role, Dholakia had said that she was excited to be back doing a fiction show after four years.

