Urvashi Dholakia Reveals How Her Twin Sons Used Her 'Komolika Image' When They Were Kids

Urvashi Dholakia is among the popular faces from the television industry and is best known for her role as Komolika in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While fans are well aware of her achievements on work front, the actor has largely kept her personal life out of the limelight. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, she briefly opened about being the mother of twin boys. During the course of the interview, she revealed that her sons used to “boss” around their classmates with the help of her “Komolika image”.

When Urvashi Dholakia’s sons used her “Komolika image” to “boss” their classmates

Urvashi Dholakia had garnered praises from the critics for playing the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and gained wide popularity among viewers. The actor was asked about whether her sons ever expressed their disapproval of her playing such a negative role and she promptly refused it. She then revealed that on the contrary, her sons used to take advantage of her negative image to “boss around” their classmates. They also used to scare their friends after telling them who she is, in the context of her character.

Urvashi Dholakia also shared her experience of being a single mother to her twin boys. She began by saying that while becoming a parent in itself is a difficult task, society did not really “accept” the idea of a single mother when she gave birth to her sons. However, she added that she did not allow this fact to “bother” her, having already become the mother of two children. The actor said that some people used to be condescending towards her for being a single mother, but she was “proud” of her motherhood.

Urvashi Dholakia has worked in a long list of popular shows during the course of her long career on television. Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki are some of the other hit shows that she has starred in. She has won a number of awards in the ‘Negative Roles’ category for her role of Komolika.

IMAGE: URVASHI DHOLAKIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.