Urvashi Dholakia Talks On Becoming A Single Mother 25 Yrs Ago: 'It Was Considered Taboo'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Urvashi Dholakia in a recent interview talked about her experience as a mother. The actor is a single mother to twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar. She talked about her struggle and how she maintained the balance between her career and her personal life.

Urvashi Dholakia talks about being a single mother

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the actor was asked about how she managed to be a single mother and what were the cherishable memories. To which, she replied that being a parent itself is quite a difficult task. She further talked about how being a single mother is highlighted in India and when she became one, it was considered taboo. She revealed that 25 years ago, society did not accept her but it never bothered her and she always thought to herself that she has kids and she is proud of being their mother.

Further, she added that she faced huge difficulties and it did bother her at times. She then shared her cherishable moments and said that the good part was knowing that she has someone. She talked about her twins and said that they are always there for her and it was a joyous ride. Her children have always supported her throughout her career and the personal choices that she made. She is very thankful that her children never faced any sort of pressure and has always been there for her.

Along with this, she also shared a funny anecdote about her children saying that they used to boss around other students in the school because of her character Komolika.

Urvashi Dholakia on the work front

Urvashi Dholakia is well known for her performance as the original Komolika Majumdar in the hit Star Plus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played the character in the first season from 2001-2008. She also appeared as Queen Iravati in the TV series Chandrakanta (2017). Some of her other popular television shows include Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kahiin Toh Hoga. She has also participated as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9. On the personal front, Urvashi was married at the age of 17 and gave birth to her twins when she was 18. She has been raising them as a single mother since then.

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram

