Last Updated:

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Car Accident, Rupali Ganguly, Others Mourn Actor's Demise

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who rose to fame with her stint in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is no more. The actress died in a tragic road accident in North India.

Television News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Vaibhavi Upadhayay

Image: @VaibhaviUpadhayay/Instagram


Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who rose to fame with her stint in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is no more. The actress died in a tragic road accident in North India. The news of her untimely demise was shared by JD Majethia. Several celebrities mourned the loss of the actress. Take a look: 

Celebrities mourn loss of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

JD Majethia tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi." Take a look at the tweet below:

Devan Bhojani took to social media and wrote, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali." Rupali Ganguly retweeted the actor's tweet and wrote, " This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….."

More about Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Aside from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has worked in several projects including Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kya and Please Find Attached. She also made an appearance in Deepika Padukone's starrer Chhapaak. Her last rites will take place around 11 am today (May 24).

First Published:
COMMENT