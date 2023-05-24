Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Car Accident, Rupali Ganguly, Others Mourn Actor's Demise

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who rose to fame with her stint in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is no more. The actress died in a tragic road accident in North India. The news of her untimely demise was shared by JD Majethia. Several celebrities mourned the loss of the actress. Take a look:

Celebrities mourn loss of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

JD Majethia tweeted, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi." Take a look at the tweet below:

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Devan Bhojani took to social media and wrote, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali." Rupali Ganguly retweeted the actor's tweet and wrote, " This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….."

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….. https://t.co/8pzdSOT3Lp — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 23, 2023

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति 🙏🙏🙏 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) May 24, 2023

More about Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Aside from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has worked in several projects including Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Kya and Please Find Attached. She also made an appearance in Deepika Padukone's starrer Chhapaak. Her last rites will take place around 11 am today (May 24).