Who Was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor Who Died In A Car Accident?

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a tragic road accident and the mishap occurred in North India. The news of her untimely demise was shared by the producer of the show JD Majethia on his social media handles. He confirmed that the actress met with a car accident and her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai by her family today (May 24). As per his tweet, Vaibhavi's last rites will be conducted in Mumbai itself.

Over the years, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has worked in several TV shows and movies. Apart from the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, she has worked in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, Please Find Attached and more. Not just TV shows or series, the actor has also worked in movies including Chhapaak and Citylights, among others.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was part of the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In the sitcom, she portrayed the role of Jasmine Mavani. Jasmine was Roshesh Sarabhai's love interest in the show and a distant relative of Madhu Bhai (another character). Vaibhavi played the role of a singer and theatre artist whose accent and English speaking skills were disapproved by Maya, Roshes's mother in the show. Season 2 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was released on OTT and it aired from May 15, 2017, to July 17, 2017.

About her other roles that were widely recognised

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya will be seen playing the role of Ritika in the film titled Timir. Timir is touted to be a thriller film and will release in 2023. She also played the role of Minakshi in Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak in 2020. She was also the show host of Sanrachna in 2014. She also worked in the show Adaalat as advocate Rubina Khan. She further played the role of Ratna Ghosh in Please Find Attached, Sheela in Zero KMS, and more.