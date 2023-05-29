Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Fiance Jay Gandhi Remembers Her In Emotional Post

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a road accident on May 22. Recently, her fiance Jay Gandhi penned an emotional note, remembering the late TV actress popular for her role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Jay shared a photo with Vaibhavi on social media.

Jay shared that he will always miss Vaibhavi and that their special memories will always bring a smile to his face. He further shared that her absence will cause him pain. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….R I P my love."

Jay Gandhi pens emotional note for late fiance Vaibhavi (Image: Jay Gandhi/Instagram)

Jay Gandhi says Vaibhavi Upadhyaya would 'never truly be gone'

On Saturday, Jay Gandhi penned another note for his late fiance and actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. This was the first time when the actor opened up about her death and dealing with the loss on social media. He shared a throwback photo with her and stated that he missed her 'every minute'. He also shared how Vaibhavi would never truly be gone as he will hold her safe in his heart. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon. RIP my Gundi, I love you."

Jay Gandhi pens emotional note for late fiance Vaibhavi (Image: Jay Gandhi/Instagram)

More about Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. She was on a vacation with Jay Gandhi when her car fell into a gorge near Sindhwan in Kullu, reported PTI. According to the agency, the actress tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved to be fatal. When she was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival.