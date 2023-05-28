Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Fiancé Jay Gandhi Pens Heartbreaking Note For Actress

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident on May 22. Now, her fiance Jay Gandhi has penned an emotional note on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture with the actress and wrote that he misses her 'every minute'. He added that for him she would 'never truly be gone' and he would hold her safe in his heart forever.

He wrote, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon." He signed off by writing these words, "RIP my Gundi, I love you," followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, they both can be seen hugging each other as they pose for the camera. Also, Vaibhavi's fiance Jay shared a picture on his Instagram Stories and captioned it as "I miss you".

How did the accident take place?

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actress died in a fatal car accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The actress was on vacation with her fiance Jay Gandhi. SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI, "Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead."

She added that the actress died after her car fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in Kullu. "The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve. The body was given to her brother Ankit after a postmortem. Only minor injuries were sustained by the car's driver during the crash," she added.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's projects

The actress is known for playing Jasmine Mawani in the popular sit-com Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also been featured in shows such as Please Find Attached, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and others. She also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak and alongside Rajkumaar Rao in CityLights.