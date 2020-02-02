Veer Rajwant Singh: The Actor Creating Waves In Web Series With His Skills

Veer Rajwant Singh is a popular actor in the digital media best known for his portrayal of Nikhil Solanki in Dice Media's What The Folks! He is also widely popular for being a common face in the videos of FilterCopy, Dice Media and Being Indian. Starting with some theatre work at a very young age, Veer made his acting debut with the TV mini-series, Neta Sabki Leta. He was also seen as a background dancer in the song Nagada from Jab We Met.

All you need to know about Veer Rajwant Singh

Veer Rajwant Singh was also seen in the popular web series, Little Things. Starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, Singh was seen playing the character of Dhruv's friend, Akash. He was also seen as one of the lead characters in another web series in 2018. He starred alongside Sapna Pabbi, Anuj Sachdeva, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. He played the character of a struggling stand-up comedian Gaurav Malhotra in the Zoom Studios series titled The Reunion.

He is most popularly known for being the lead in What The Folks. Starring alongside Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, and Dhruv Sehgal, the series is currently on its third season. The show is a journey of how modern families are trying to break stereotypes, overcoming generation gaps and learning to love one another despite their huge differences.

In an interview with a leading platform, when he was asked about the turning point in his life, he answered that the very first turning point was when he lost his father and had to get into Haryana Government Service and served there for 9 years. He described the second turning point as his decision to come to Mumbai. He further added that what impacted his life the most was his decision of quitting on the government job.

