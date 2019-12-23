TIger Shroff Flaunts Muscular Biceps With YouTuber BeYouNick, Here's The Pic

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche in Bollywood with his skilful acting and charm. The chocolate boy does not cease to impress his fans with a sizzling body, all thanks to his fitness regime. Now, the actor recently swept the audience off their feet by showing off his biceps with YouTuber BeYouNick. Tiger Shroff and Nick are all smiles for the camera as they are showing off their biceps and chiselled body. Seems like the two had a great time with each other. Fans are hoping that the two come up in a YouTube project together. Tiger Shroff wore a blue shirt and black jeans while Nick wore a white t-shirt and track pant. Check out the pic below.

Also read | Tiger Shroff's All-black Avatar Gives Fans Major 'Men In Black' Vibes; See Pic

This is not the first time Tiger Shroff has showed off his sculpted body as the actor keeps sharing pictures of himself flexing muscles on his Instagram handle. Here are some of his Tiger Shroff’s shirtless pictures that will not only make you envious of his chiselled boy, will also make everyone want to hit the gym right away. Check it out.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Shirtless In Serbia's Minus 3 Degree Temperature, Asks 'that's All You Got?'

Also read | Tiger Shroff's 'sweet' Message To A Little Fan From Germany For THIS Adorable Gesture

On the work front

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the third instalment of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot of the movie is still unknown but fans are waiting to watch Tiger Shroff in an action-movie again after watching his splendid performance in War. The benchmark set by War is very high and fans are expecting something impressive once again from him. Baaghi 3 will hit the silver screen next year.

Also read | Tiger Shroff's Baby Photo With Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Shroff Is Too Cute To Miss, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.