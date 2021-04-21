Vikas Gupta Calls Out Paps For Hounding Hina Khan At The Airport After Father's Demise

Television actor Hina Khan lost her father on Tuesday, April 20 owing to cardiac arrest. The actor received the heartbreaking news while she was in Kashmir shooting for a project. Hina Khan's father's death was sudden and the actor caught a flight to come back home as soon as possible. However, when she landed at the Mumbai airport she was hounded by the paparazzi who were waiting for her outside. The actor was seen requesting the paps to let her go home. Hina's friend Vikas Gupta was disappointed by the "insensitivity" showcased by the paps and took to his Twitter space to share his dismay about the same.

Vikas Gupta slams the paps for their insensitive behaviour

Sharing a video of the incident, Vikas wrote, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle".

Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle ðŸŒ™ https://t.co/w28IEc8me3 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 20, 2021

Hina Khan looked visibly upset in the video and was also trying to cover her face with a hoodie, face mask and sunglasses. The paparazzi however recognised her and soon swarmed around her. Hina who is naturally in a rush to go back home was heard politely requesting the photographers to let her go repeatedly but the photographers were still trying to click pictures. In one part of the video, viewers could hear a person shouting "throw some light on her face" while Hina was getting in her car and was trying to cover her face.

Netizens react to Vikas Gupta's tweet

The netizens reprimanded the paps for their insensitive behaviour and also offered condolences to Hina and her family. They shared that the paps should have shown some humanity and that celebs are humans too and we should give them space. Read some of the reactions below.

Seriously . We always thank pap for taking pictures and videos of favorites .but this s cruelty. They are celeb but they are human being . RIP uncle . — Resmi (@resmi86) April 21, 2021

She said many times to let her go, out of humanity one should stop and be ashamed of himself but they kept taking photos of her.

Shameful act.

Stay strong @eyehinakhan ðŸ˜­ðŸ’œ

Lots of love to you and your family. — Ruqs (@Ruqss123) April 20, 2021

Sick n insensitive.take care hina ....if these people sit at home ..Corona will reduce by 50 percent ....why r these media people permitted to go close to anyone n take their videos.. — Jay murthy (@Jay65215252) April 20, 2021

Such shameless Ppl

These ppl for the sake of news and photos doesn't even understand what one is suffering from

Hina is a strong girl

Bt in such tym when she lost her dad,these ppl needs to show a little sensitivity ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡

Sending all strength to Hina n her family ðŸ˜”

RIP uncleðŸ™ — SammyyðŸ˜šðŸ‘ (@Soul_of_Queen) April 20, 2021

While Hina is yet to release a statement regarding her father's demise her social media is proof that she was very close to her father. The actor would often post videos and pictures of herself with her parents and had always shared in interviews that she is a self-proclaimed "Daddy's Girl". Last year, a video of Hina and her father went viral on the internet in which Hina Khan's father told her that he has blocked all of her credit and debit cards so that she can save some money. The actor had also recently gone for a vacation in the Maldives with her parents and beau Rocky.

