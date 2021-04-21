Last Updated:

Vikas Gupta Calls Out Paps For Hounding Hina Khan At The Airport After Father's Demise

Hina Khan was recently mobbed by the paps at Mumbai airport after her father's sudden demise. Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to share his dismay towards the same.

Television actor Hina Khan lost her father on Tuesday, April 20 owing to cardiac arrest. The actor received the heartbreaking news while she was in Kashmir shooting for a project. Hina Khan's father's death was sudden and the actor caught a flight to come back home as soon as possible. However, when she landed at the Mumbai airport she was hounded by the paparazzi who were waiting for her outside. The actor was seen requesting the paps to let her go home. Hina's friend Vikas Gupta was disappointed by the "insensitivity" showcased by the paps and took to his Twitter space to share his dismay about the same.

Vikas Gupta slams the paps for their insensitive behaviour

Sharing a video of the incident, Vikas wrote, "Someone has lost their father and is requesting you to let her go to her family but still someone shout face pe light maar and the pap doesn’t stop. @eyehinakhan was still being courteous extremely disappointed with the insensitivity shown here. RIP Uncle". 

Hina Khan looked visibly upset in the video and was also trying to cover her face with a hoodie, face mask and sunglasses. The paparazzi however recognised her and soon swarmed around her. Hina who is naturally in a rush to go back home was heard politely requesting the photographers to let her go repeatedly but the photographers were still trying to click pictures. In one part of the video, viewers could hear a person shouting "throw some light on her face" while Hina was getting in her car and was trying to cover her face.

Netizens react to Vikas Gupta's tweet

The netizens reprimanded the paps for their insensitive behaviour and also offered condolences to Hina and her family. They shared that the paps should have shown some humanity and that celebs are humans too and we should give them space. Read some of the reactions below.

While Hina is yet to release a statement regarding her father's demise her social media is proof that she was very close to her father. The actor would often post videos and pictures of herself with her parents and had always shared in interviews that she is a self-proclaimed "Daddy's Girl". Last year, a video of Hina and her father went viral on the internet in which Hina Khan's father told her that he has blocked all of her credit and debit cards so that she can save some money. The actor had also recently gone for a vacation in the Maldives with her parents and beau Rocky.

