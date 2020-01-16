The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vineet Bhatia's Mouth-watering Trending Dishes: Chocomosa, Aam Ki Mehfil & More

Television News

Vineet Bhatia, the Michelin star chef took Indian cuisine from Mumbai to London. Read about his trending and lip-smacking dishes presented on Instagram.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
vineet bhatia

Vineet Bhatia is a Michelin star chef considered as one of the most sought-after names in the culinary industry. Hailing from Mumbai, he is known for his expertise in fine dining and continental food. Vineet Bhatia is also an author of two cookbooks, Rasoi: New Indian Kitchen and My Sweet Kitchen. 

Recently, he was a part of Netflix’s new culinary competition, The Final Table. The chef had spent the last two decades opening acclaimed restaurants in several big cities while promoting his cuisine specialty dishes. Have a look at some delicious and appealing dishes presented by chef Vineet Bhatia. 

ALSO READ | Vineet Bhatia: Know About Chef's Early Life And His Achievements

Chocomosa, Bebinca & Kapi Kulfi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vineet Bhatia (@chefvineet) on

Chocomosa is a mix-match dessert made by filling Samosa with melted chocolate. Another portion of the dessert seen in the picture is Bebuinca. It is a type of pudding and a traditional Indo-Portuguese dessert. Have a look at the mouth-watering dessert. 

ALSO READ | Vineet Bhatia: A Culinary Journey Of The Michelin Star Indian Chef

Aam Ki Mehfil

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vineet Bhatia (@chefvineet) on

Aam Ki Mehfil is a mango dessert prepared by chef Vineet Bhatia during his tour over Antarctica. The Michelin chef prepared the dessert by combing four mango desserts in one dish. He added Mango Sorbet and Rasmalai to a dish filled with Mango Rabdi and garnished the dessert with mango pearls.  

ALSO READ | Shami Kebab recipe: Try this easy and quick Bohri Style recipe

Lamb morel korma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vineet Bhatia (@chefvineet) on

While shooting for MasterChef ki Master Class at Master Chef India Season 6, Vineet Bhatia taught an amazingly lip-smacking dish. He prepared Lamb Morel Korma, presenting his chef skills to the contestants. Have a look at the dish. 

ALSO READ | Chicken shawarma, Kathi Roll and other lip-smacking wraps for Mumbaikars to try

Banana Leaf Coconut and Chilli Sea Bass

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KAMA by Vineet (@kamabyvineet) on

In this picture, the chef is seen heating up the banana leaf dish. Vineet Bhatia is seen putting the final touches on the banana leaf-coconut-chili sea bass. 

Promo Image Credits: Vineet Bhatia Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES