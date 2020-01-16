Vineet Bhatia's Mouth-watering Trending Dishes: Chocomosa, Aam Ki Mehfil & More

Vineet Bhatia is a Michelin star chef considered as one of the most sought-after names in the culinary industry. Hailing from Mumbai, he is known for his expertise in fine dining and continental food. Vineet Bhatia is also an author of two cookbooks, Rasoi: New Indian Kitchen and My Sweet Kitchen.

Recently, he was a part of Netflix’s new culinary competition, The Final Table. The chef had spent the last two decades opening acclaimed restaurants in several big cities while promoting his cuisine specialty dishes. Have a look at some delicious and appealing dishes presented by chef Vineet Bhatia.

ALSO READ | Vineet Bhatia: Know About Chef's Early Life And His Achievements

Chocomosa, Bebinca & Kapi Kulfi

Chocomosa is a mix-match dessert made by filling Samosa with melted chocolate. Another portion of the dessert seen in the picture is Bebuinca. It is a type of pudding and a traditional Indo-Portuguese dessert. Have a look at the mouth-watering dessert.

ALSO READ | Vineet Bhatia: A Culinary Journey Of The Michelin Star Indian Chef

Aam Ki Mehfil

Aam Ki Mehfil is a mango dessert prepared by chef Vineet Bhatia during his tour over Antarctica. The Michelin chef prepared the dessert by combing four mango desserts in one dish. He added Mango Sorbet and Rasmalai to a dish filled with Mango Rabdi and garnished the dessert with mango pearls.

ALSO READ | Shami Kebab recipe: Try this easy and quick Bohri Style recipe

Lamb morel korma

While shooting for MasterChef ki Master Class at Master Chef India Season 6, Vineet Bhatia taught an amazingly lip-smacking dish. He prepared Lamb Morel Korma, presenting his chef skills to the contestants. Have a look at the dish.

ALSO READ | Chicken shawarma, Kathi Roll and other lip-smacking wraps for Mumbaikars to try

Banana Leaf Coconut and Chilli Sea Bass

In this picture, the chef is seen heating up the banana leaf dish. Vineet Bhatia is seen putting the final touches on the banana leaf-coconut-chili sea bass.

Promo Image Credits: Vineet Bhatia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.