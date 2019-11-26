Vineet Bhatia: Know About Chef's Early Life And His Achievements

Famous for his expertise in fine dining and continental food, chef Vineet Bhatia is considered as one of the most sought-after names in the culinary industry. The author of two cookbooks, Rasoi: New Indian Kitchen and My Sweet Kitchen, Vineet Bhatia has managed to popularise the importance of Indian cuisine in the world. Here are some details about the popular celebrity chef.

All about chef Vineet Bhatia

Born in Mumbai, Vineet Bhatia is a popular London-based Indian celebrity chef, who has time and again redefined norms with his experiments in food. In a media interaction, Vineet Bhatia revealed that he wanted to join the Indian Army as a teenager. However, Bhatia chose to pursue his passion of becoming a chef and learned cooking in a catering college from 1985-1988. Later, Vineet Bhatia joined the Oberoi Hotel Group as a trainee in 1988 and was eventually appointed as the Chef De Cuisine at the company’s Kandahar Restaurant in Mumbai. Known for his work in the famous restaurant Zaika, London, Vineet Bhatia won a Michelin star in 2004, becoming the first London-based Indian chef to receive the honour. The same year, Vineet Bhatia launched his own restaurant Rasoi and earned international accolades, marking his position as a global restaurateur. Vineet Bhatia owns eight restaurants all over the world. Listed among the 1000 Most Influential Londoners in 2009, Vineet Bhatia will grace the television industry as a co-judge for the sixth season of MasterChef India, along with popular Indian chef Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna.

