Vishal Aditya Singh And Varun Sood Go Shirtless In Cape Town While Shooting For KKK 11

On June 1, 2021, Vishal Aditya Singh posted a picture of him, and his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Varun Sood. The boys went shirtless with a towel wrapped around their waist. On June 13, 2021, Varun Sood had dropped a similar photo of the two. Varun and Vishal happen to be shooting for KKK 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, since May 2021. Varun and Vishal will be seen with 11 other contestants competing in the show. Both the pictures that the duo dropped have over 174 thousand likes collectively, and fans seem to be continuously showering these photos with love. Catch Vishal Aditya Singh's Instagram post right here:

Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh go shirtless

Vishal captioned his post "Sood and Dhoop @varunsood12 @colorstv #kkk11," while Varun Sood's post was captioned "Soaking up some vitamin D #kkk11." Fans showered both these posts with love and expressed how much they were waiting for the show to start airing. Apart from this, their Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Nikki Tamboli commented with heart and fire emojis on Varun Sood's post. Fans even gushed over these photos and said that the two were turning up the temperature with their looks. Actor Masoom Shankar commented on Varun's post saying "Ufffff🔥🔥" Catch Varun Sood's Instagram post right here!

About KKK 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will start airing on July 24, 2021. The show has a total of 14 contestants from all walks of entertainment, ranging from music to television. Singer-Songwriter Aastha Gill will be one of the contestants on the show. Apart from this, the show will also feature the Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor Abhinav Shukla. Nikki Tamboli of Big Boss 14 fame, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi, and the Big Boss 14 runner up, and singer Rahul Vaidya are also a part of this list. Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, will also be a part of the show, apart from Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

IMAGE: VISHAL ADITYA SINGH INSTAGRAM, VARUN SOOD INSTAGRAM

