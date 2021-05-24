Vivana Singh On Her Role In 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'; Says, 'never Played Mother To Adults'

Ever since Maharani Rajeshwari's arrest, viewers of the popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega haven't seen much of her. And now Rani Sa is making a comeback and she appears to be just as ferocious and dangerous as she was before her incarceration. And now Tannaz Irani has been replaced by Vivana Singh as the new Rani Sa of Apna Time Bhi Aayega. While the actor was overjoyed to be a part of the drama playing a grey character, she was also excited to be playing a mother to three older children. The actor also shared details about her character in the show.

Vivana Singh reveals details about her character in the show

Vivana revealed her thoughts about her character saying, “I have mostly played young negative lead roles till date, but this character offers me something very different. I have never really played a mother to three adults. To be able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while also enacting the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari to the T, will be a creative leap for me”.

She added, “To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on television if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor”. She also said, “I truly hope to bring my own unique touch to the character and look forward to learning something new out of it every day. I have never been considered to play a mother on screen, so when Apna Time Bhi Aayega came my way, I took it as destiny's plans for me as I strongly believe in grace and plans of divinity”.

Further talking about stepping into the character of Rani Sa and how she has been prepping for the role, Vivana revealed, “I have never played anything close to Maharani Rajeshwari, so I am enjoying my time while exploring the character. In fact, I have also been using my own personal experiences of negative roles to understand what not to do or bring to this role considering there is a lot of dignity, poise, and royalty to be maintained with her”.

She added, “My creative team is really helping me understand Rani Sa’s mannerisms and body language, I think the number of films that I have watched over the years, encompassing similar characters is also helping me adapt to this role”. Singh also said, “I am taking my act very seriously and I feel it’s my responsibility to give a 100% to this character. I am hoping the audience will love me in this role”.

