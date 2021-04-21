Watch: Mouni Roy Flaunts Impressive Kathak Dance Moves, Thanks Trainer For Online Classes

Mouni Roy recently took social media by surprise with her elegant Kathak moves as she flaunted her dancing skills to a popular Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi film song. On Thursday, the Naagin 3 star took to her Instagram handle to share her dance cover to prolific songster Swanand Kirkire's iconic song, Baawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna. Soon after Mouni's video surfaced on the internet, not only netizens but also her celebrity pals including Shamita Shetty, Asha Negi, Aashka Goradia and Rahul Shetty showered her with heaps of praise.

Mouni Roy showcases graceful Kathak dance moves learnt over a video call

Film and television star Mouni Roy's love for dance has not been a secret from the world as she often leaves fans gushing over her dance covers by sharing them on Instagram. After winning netizens' hearts with her contemporary dance performance to Arijit Singh's chartbuster track Agar Tum Sath Ho from the film Tamasha, Mouni has now showcased her Kathak moves in her latest Instagram post. Earlier today, i.e. April 21, 2021, the Made in China actor treated fans with yet another dance cover with a different dance style altogether, i.e. Kathak.

In Mouni Roy's latest video, the 35-year-old is seen trying her hands at the classical Indian dance form and doing full justice to it with her expressive performance. For the dance cover, Mouni opted for a dusty rose pink Anarkali kurta over matching flare palazzo pants with hints of gold. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and a mid-parted messy hairdo tied in a low ponytail. Sharing the video of her Instagram handle, Mouni revealed majorly training for the performance over a video call with popular Kathak dancer & choreographer, Nikkita Banawalikar. Her caption read:

When nobody dances with you waltz alone...

Thank you my darling N @nikkitakathak for always inspiring & teaching me even on a video call when needed, like this one. They should see you dancing on this piece. Love love x ...Sending you lots of love, I pray you always fly...

Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram post below:

In no time from posting, Mouni's latest dance cover soon caught everyone's attention on social media and garnered heaps of compliments from fans as well as multiple celebrities. Celebrities such as Shamita Shetty, Asha Negi, and Aashka Goradia to name a few slid into the comment section of her post to react to her impressive dance performance. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.