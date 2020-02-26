The Debate
What Happened To Cato On 'Iron Resurrection'? Here Are The Details About His Exit

Television News

What happened to Cato on Iron Resurrection has been a question asked quite often. Here is a look at why he ended up staying out of the next season of the show.

what happened to cato on iron resurrection

There has been a slight change in the cast of Iron Resurrection season 4 and fans have been wondering what the reason for the change is. There have been reports about Phil Cato not being a part of the show due to family concerns. Shorty will also be leaving the show giving out a similar reason.

What happened to Cato on Iron Resurrection?

Iron Resurrection released the cast of season 4 and people have been wondering why a few names are missing from the list. Manny, Pompa, Shorty and Cato will skip the show this season. According to a report by a leading daily, a fan received insights into why they will not be a part of the show. Shorty and Cato will not be a part of the show reportedly due to family concerns. The report also suggests that there are no reasons otherwise, which ridicules the chances of disagreements with the makers. The report also specified that Cato wanted a break from television reality shows as his wife has gotten a new job opportunity. He has also relocated to Atlanta in Georgia and his Cato Custom Upholstery has also moved with him. Hence the audience will not see Cato on Iron Resurrection this time.

Joe Martin and his wife Amanda Martin will continue to be a part of the show along with brother Jason Martin. Jason Arrington will also have a huge role to play. It will be interesting to see how the show turns out with the cut-down version of the cast.

What is Iron Resurrection?

Iron Resurrection is a television reality show which has a bunch of people hunting for vehicles in the worst condition and transforming it completely. The show has three seasons so far which have been received well by the audience. The show has been created by James Conant who has received a lot of appreciation for this show, over the years.

Image Courtesy: Cato's Custom Upholstery Instagram

