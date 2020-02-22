The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Back To The Future' Deepfake Video Of ‘Iron Man’ And ‘Spider-Man’ Scares Netizens

What’s Viral

Downey and Holland from 'Back To The Future' are replaced using deepfake technology, the faces of the actors have been interchanged with somebody else.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Back to the Future

A morphed video clip of Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland from the movie Back to the Future has left the users scared. The deepfake video was shared by a user named Garry McConnachie on Twitter that portrays an altered scene from the fantasy film so near to original that it has freaked internet users out.

In the clip, the two characters Downey and Holland can be seen replaced using deep fake technology. The internet is rendered shocked at how the faces of the actors have been interchanged. The video looks authentic and the changes are apparent only when viewed in a split-screen in comparison with the original.

Read Belgium Based Editors Create Deepfake Of Jon Snow Apologising For Game Of Thrones Season 8

Read Facebook, Microsoft Partner To Detect Deepfake Videos Through Contest

Video has 5.5 million views

The clip was originally shared by ‘Forucinema’ with a caption “Can you imagine Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring ‘Back to the Future’?” when translated to English language. The 53-second-long video has garnered over 5.5 million views and is being widely circulated.

Twitterati has swarmed on the post leaving their opinion and expressing shock in the comment section. Some users could tell the fake video apart from the original, some felt that it was scary that someone manipulated the details in the video with such accuracy.

Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urges Strict Regulation For Online Content

Read Facebook, General Atlantic Among Others Invest $110M In Edtech Startup Unacademy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ALLEGES OMISSION OF PM'S PHOTOS
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE