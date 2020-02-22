'Back To The Future' Deepfake Video Of ‘Iron Man’ And ‘Spider-Man’ Scares Netizens

A morphed video clip of Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland from the movie Back to the Future has left the users scared. The deepfake video was shared by a user named Garry McConnachie on Twitter that portrays an altered scene from the fantasy film so near to original that it has freaked internet users out.

In the clip, the two characters Downey and Holland can be seen replaced using deep fake technology. The internet is rendered shocked at how the faces of the actors have been interchanged. The video looks authentic and the changes are apparent only when viewed in a split-screen in comparison with the original.

Deep fakes just weird me out. Here’s Tom Holland and RDJ in BttFpic.twitter.com/JYdjiJw8mV — Garry McConnachie (@TheGMcConnachie) February 18, 2020

Read Belgium Based Editors Create Deepfake Of Jon Snow Apologising For Game Of Thrones Season 8

Read Facebook, Microsoft Partner To Detect Deepfake Videos Through Contest

Video has 5.5 million views

The clip was originally shared by ‘Forucinema’ with a caption “Can you imagine Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring ‘Back to the Future’?” when translated to English language. The 53-second-long video has garnered over 5.5 million views and is being widely circulated.

Twitterati has swarmed on the post leaving their opinion and expressing shock in the comment section. Some users could tell the fake video apart from the original, some felt that it was scary that someone manipulated the details in the video with such accuracy.

@Leeboywalker have you seen this? — Jessica Walker 🌹 (@IvylovesArchie) February 19, 2020

Scary thing is, I just can not see Holland at all! — Clark Gillies (@wanderer1982) February 18, 2020

Deep Fakes NEVER fail to amaze me. — DinnQan (@DinnQan) February 18, 2020

I really hope they are not doing this but yeah, it could be the new way to cast actors, maybe because it's less expansive and/or time-saving. However I don't think it's a really good thing — Lucinephile (@laurendarcy38) February 18, 2020

That weirded me out. It's almost flawless too which is the scary part. Maybe we should have got them to do Tarkin and Leia in Rogue One — Josh Cooper (@Sandgroper81) February 19, 2020

spooky o__o — (^ó ᴥ ò^) Chelle, CEO of Doggos (@ChelleDoggo) February 19, 2020

Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Urges Strict Regulation For Online Content

Read Facebook, General Atlantic Among Others Invest $110M In Edtech Startup Unacademy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.