What Happened To Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak was missing in the episodes aired after the pandemic. He appeared in the episodes shot in January. However, when the audience saw him on screen TMKOC's Nattu Kaka seemed ill. The audience has been wondering what happened to Nattu Kaka? Here's everything you need to know about TMKOC's Nattu Kaka.

What happened to Nattu kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Nattu kaka actor Ghanshyam Nayak has been playing the role ever since the show aired first. The character of Nattu kaka is an employee at Jhethalal Gada's Gada electronics shop. Ghanshyam Nayak made a comeback in January on the show after 9 long months. He wasn't allowed to shoot for the show as senior citizens were restricted to shoot in August. However, when the restriction was eased, Ghanshyam had to go through major surgery and was recovering from his illness. Even today, the audience notices him having a side of his face paralysed while delivering his dialogues on the show.

The director of the show, Malav Rajda had shared a picture of the veteran actor on his social media. In the picture, the Nattu kaka actor is seen shooting for one of his scenes. The director wrote that Ghanshyam is an inspiration for the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The director added that the best part is that everyone relates to the character when he delivers a dialogue saying, "pagar kab badhegi sethji". Nattu Kaka is often seen asking his boss for an increase in his salary.

More about Ghanshyam Nayak

Ghanshyam Nayak is 74 years old and has worked in more than 100 Gujarati & Hindi Films. He has also appeared in several Gujarati plays and stage shows over the years. He was seen in popular television shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dill Mill Gaye, Sarathi and Gujarathi show, Chhuta Chheda. He has also played many small roles in movies like Barsaat, Ghatak, Ishq, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam. Currently, the actor is seen playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala on TMKOC and is loved by the audience.