What Happened To Yuvika Chaudhary? Know All About '#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary' Controversy

Just weeks after Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma actor Munmun Dutta faced a huge backlash from netizens for using a casteist slur in one of her videos, The Shaukeens actor Yuvika Chaudhary repeated the same mistake and inevitably faced heat on social media. Yuvika used a colloquial reference to a lower-caste community in a video and soon after the video went viral, 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' started to trend on social media. What happened to Yuvika Chaudhary? From netizens' backlash to Yuvika's apology, here's all you need to know about the controversy.

What happened to Yuvika Chaudhary?

Yuvika Chaudhary had allegedly used a casteist slur in the latest video of her YouTube channel which featured her husband, Prince Narula. The Om Shanti Om actor was in a midst of a grooming session with Prince and she explains why she was not dressed well. She uses the same lower cast term used by Munmun Dutta, "bh*gi", to refer to her ill-mannered way of dressing in the video, saying she looked like them. The slur is deeply offensive for India's scheduled castes and marginalized communities and Yuvika Chaudhry using the term inevitably enraged netizens.

Arrest Yuvika Chaudhry trends on Twitter

Soon after the video went viral on Internet, netizens started to demand the arrest of Yuvika Chaudhry on Twitter. Upon sharing the part of the video where Yuvika Chaudhry uses the casteist slur one wrote "Few days ago munmun dutta used the word. These celebrities are normalising it. This is non negotiable @HansrajMeena #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary". Another user wrote "You castiest 'Modern Indians'...we will never forgive, we will never forget. Now You guys have only one place, that is jail. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary". See more reactions-

You castiest 'Modern Indians'...we will never forgive, we will never forget. Now You guys have only one place, that is jail.#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary — Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) May 25, 2021

Few days ago munmun dutta used the word. These celebrities are normalising it. This is non negotiable @HansrajMeena #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #मोदी_पनौती_है #नौकरी_चोर_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/MkczaNvrXE — Md Toushif (@MdToush0786) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Choudhary should be arrested.



Example has to be set



There are many like her and Munmun Dutta



Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary @NoratramLoroli pic.twitter.com/orRIY1yO62 — Bahujan hak | बहुजन हक (@bahujanhak) May 25, 2021

This is endless sir. But we won't spare them anymore. You are right, we need to dig in all YT videos to find out such casteist actors, comedian, commentators, stand ups.



They won't realise that it's a crime unless they feel the heat.#Casteist_Termites#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary https://t.co/BanqgKVJAO — Vaibhav Kumar (@vaibhavkr86) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary

— Garima S. Korram (@Garima750) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Chaudhary issues an apology

Only hours after '#Arrest Yuvika Chaudhry' started to trend on Twitter, Yuvika Chaudhry issued an apology on her social media handles. She added a video of her apologizing in which she says in Hindi, "First of all, with folden hands, I apologize to everyone. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that has happened unknowingly." She had also added a clarification earlier in an Instagram post that read "Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologize to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

Prince Narula extends support to Yuvika Chaudhary

Her husband Prince Narula also backed his wife in a series of Instagram stories. According to Hindustan Times, in the now-disappeared- Instagram story, Prince Narula revealed that none of them knew the meaning of the word and when they got messages they immediately looked it up on the internet and felt really bad. He said that he hoped others understand that it was not intentional since they did not know the meaning. He went on to take the blame and said if Yuvika was at fault then he was too since he was also present there and they both did not know the meaning. He apologized and said they were really sorry if they hurt anyone and added they loved everyone and they were the last people who would believe in caste.

IMAGE: YUVIKA CHAUDHARY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.