What Is 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya' Season 2 Timing? Where To Watch Pooja Gor Starrer Sequel?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya sequel Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 was recently launched on Star Bharat. The sequel is produced by Pearl Grey and Rajan Shahi under Creative Vision and Director’s Kut Productions. The show has returned with a leap of nine years. Pratigya 2 will showcase the story of Pratigya, a lawyer who fights against social issues. The female lead is played by Pooja Gor who was last seen in SonyLiv's web series Shrikant Bashir, while the male lead is played by Arhaan Behl, who was seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Read on to know about Pratigya Season 2 timing. Know where to watch Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season 2 and also check its retelecast timing.

Pratigya Season 2 timing

Pratigya 2 serial release date was March 15, 2021. The show will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform after the episode is telecast on TV.

The show started airing on the Star Bharat channel from 8:30 pm IST from Monday to Friday.

The show's repeat telecast timing is 7 pm IST from Monday to Friday.

More about Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2

Apart from Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll, Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya Season 2 cast includes Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Asmita Sharma, Ashish Kapoor, Parvati Sehgal and Pearl Grey, among others. In the new season, Anupam Shyam will be reprising his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh, however this time he will be seen in a new avatar. The earlier season is remembered for Sajjan Singh's villainous side and his dialogues, but in this season the audience will witness his romantic and family-oriented side. Meanwhile, actor Sachal Tyagi from Choti Sarrdaarni fame is all set to play the villain in Pratigya 2.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya season one originally aired on Star Plus. The show premiered on December 7, 2009, and the last episode was aired on October 27, 2012. In the first season, Pratigya, who was born and brought up in a progressive family, was forced to marry her stalker, Krishna. The serial showcased the protagonist eventually falling in love with him, while he too joins her in fighting for her rights in the regressive Thakur family.