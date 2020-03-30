Know What 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Are Doing In Quarantine

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the leading soap operas from the Indian television Industry. The show is aired on Star Plus and streams on Hotstar. The storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around a young married couple, Kartik and Naira trying to balance their family and love life with peace. The show is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera.

As the coronavirus outbreak has led many countries to impose lockdown, the small and big screen industry has also shut down until further notice by the government. People are asked to avoid social gatherings and practice self-isolation. Celebrities are also following the lockdown and are practicing self-quarantine. Check out what is the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is doing during this tough time.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 25: Abir and Mishti's ugly fight

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi plays the lead role of Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, Shivangi shared an Instagram video talking about how she is spending her time during the quarantine. The actor said that during this time she will spending most of her time eating, reading, painting, spending quality time with family and binge-watching. Check out Shivangi Joshi's video.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 24: Samarth worries about Gayu

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan is featured as Kartik Goenka in the serial. Talking about his routine during the lockdown, Mohsin Khan said that he is spending his time praying, reading and watching the most-talked show on Hotstar. He also shared an Instagram video connecting with his fans during the lockdown. Take a look at Mohsin Khan's Instagram.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 23: Abir & Mishti share romantic moment

Shehzad Shaikh

Shehzad Shaikh plays Naira's brother, Naksh Singhania. Shehzad uploaded two videos of what he is been up to during the isolation. The actor is currently on the outskirts of Gujurat in Gir Forest. He shared a video of him running in the woods while talking to his fans. Check out Shehzad Shaikh's Instagram.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 20: Rama asks for Vansh from Gayu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.