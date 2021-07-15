When BTS Explained Why They Originally Wanted To Call Their Army 'BELLS'

BTS, one of the popular Korean boy bands, dropped in their new music video, for their latest dance number Permission To Dance creating a buzz among the fans. As they garner all the love from fans for their new song, they also appeared on the popular chat show, Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and reacted to some of the rumours doing the rounds.

BTS on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The host of the show, Jimmy Fallon spoke about how BTS was one of the biggest bands in the world so they ought to have certain rumours among the fans. Urging the BTS members to answer to whether the rumours were true or not, he first asked, “Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?" One of the members, RM decided to take up the questions and revealed how it was true. He further explained, “When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang...Thank God...ARMY is so much better."

Jimmy Fallon also asked Jin whether he was one of the chefs in the group to which he stated, “Actually, all of us have similar cooking skills. The most recent dish I cooked is kimchi fried rice. If you come to Korea, call me up any time and I will make one for you for sure." He also confirmed with V whether he ever intended on auditioning for BTS and went there only to support his friend to which he replied that it was true. He was further asked about what happened to his friend to which he revealed how he failed at the audition.

When Jimin was asked whether they landed on the name ‘Baby J’ while deciding this stage name, he replied,” So I had both Baby J and Baby G as an option but when I thought about saying 'Hi, I'm baby J' that sounded really weird so I just decided to go on with my real name."

Jimmy Fallon next asked Suga to confirm whether the first album he ever bought was an Eminem CD and whether he ever met him in person. Suga then replied, “It was about fifteen or sixteen years ago and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren't available back then so I really couldn't understand what the lyrics were about so apparently my parents were ok with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was ok."

IMAGE: AP

