When Dipika Kakar Shared How Shoaib's Diet Tips Helped And Inspired Her To Lose Weight

Dipika Kakar once revealed that she was inspired by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim to follow a fit lifestyle. At the time, the actor was busy shooting scenes and getting ready for her next serial. It was during this time that she had also won a popular reality tv show and was garnering tremendous praise from fans and loved ones. However, due to the nature within the house, Dipika Kakar admitted that her diet had changed. Therefore when she finally came out of the house, she began eating a lot which affected her role.

When Dipika Kakar shared how Shoaib's diet tips helped

According to an interaction with Bollywood Shaadis, the serial she was preparing for needed her to look like an A list actor who falls in love with a doctor. However, the actor had admitted that since being released from the show, she began to eat a lot as they wouldn't get to eat much on the reality show. This began to affect her health and Shoaib Ibrahim intervened at this point asking her to follow a diet plan. Her husband advised Dipika that she had to lose weight for the role that she was playing and thus she needed to keep a check on her food. This was later followed by the husband pushing her to follow a diet plan specifically made for her along with a set of workout routines.

Dipika Kakar had admitted that Shoaib Ibrahim had been pushing her for a long time to get and shape and motivated her throughout the process. She had further added that it was due to his efforts that she eventually lost weight and began to follow a keto diet. Dipika at the time did lose weight and starred in the show with a whole new perspective. The actor was quoted saying that she followed the keto diet for the most part of her fitness journey. Further, she had said that the diet had various options to choose from but was quite strict in nature as one was only allowed to eat limited food. Thus, Dipika Kakar managed to beat all odds and get in shape just in time for the shoots of her then-upcoming serial. The actor was praised for her dedication and Dipika Kakar credited all her fitness goals to her husband. She had mentioned that it was his constant efforts that kept her on the edge to push harder and achieve her fitness goals, according to the news portal mentioned above.