When Hina Khan Revealed Why Valentine's Day Was Not Important To Her

Hina Khan who rose to prominence through her stint in the world of television has now become something of a phenomenon and is loved by her fans all over the country and outside. People are really interested in what she does and especially in her love life. On a famous reality show, Hina Khan revealed that she was in a long-term relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, a fact that she had kept concealed for many years. The two had met on one of Hina Khan’s TV shows. Since she broke the news on National Television fans have been itching to know more about the two of them and especially when they are set to tie the knot. In an interview back in 2020, the actor was asked about a Valentine’s Day picture of herself and Rocky Jaiswal and here is what she said.

Hina Khan's Valentine's Day secret

Hina Khan, on the interview, was given the task to remember the backstory behind each of the pictures that were shown to her. One of the pictures was of her and Rocky Jaiswal on Valentine’s Day and the interviewer asked Hina Khan to elaborate on it. Hina Khan just said that it was a picture from Rocky’s birthday, and she was ready to move on to the next when the interviewer asked her about her caption which read, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’. Hina Khan clarified that Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday was on Valentine’s Day and she also said that Valentine’s Day held no special importance to her now and was overshadowed by her significant other’s birthday.

In the same interview, one of the pictures shown to her was of herself and Priyanka Chopra. Hina Khan revealed that the picture had been taken outside an elevator and Priyanka Chopra was about to leave for a Vanity Fair party. Hina Khan also said that Priyanka Chopra had been partying with them before that and had asked Hina Khan to accompany her to the Vanity party but Hina Khan had turned down the offer owing to the fact that she felt overwhelmed after the day and felt as though going to the next party would be a little too much for her.

IMAGE: ROCKY JAISWAL'S INSTAGRAM

